WOO Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.37 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $388.42 million and approximately $17.37 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WOO Network

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,698,043,392 tokens. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

