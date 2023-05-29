Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 491 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,259,090,000 after buying an additional 6,447,485 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,128.9% in the 4th quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 551,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538,000 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,901,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,610,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 450,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,868,000 after buying an additional 276,549 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.47. 15,848,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,655,955. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.10. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $115.66.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

