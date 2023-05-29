Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 10,588 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,588 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,781. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $48.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

