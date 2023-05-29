Wintrust Investments LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,398,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,869,380,000 after purchasing an additional 313,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,598,000 after purchasing an additional 805,196 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,606,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,909,000 after purchasing an additional 102,242 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,027,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,239,000 after buying an additional 3,264,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $136.94. 8,579,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,817,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $665,326.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.