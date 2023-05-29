Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 930 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,784 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,368,000 after buying an additional 1,123,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after acquiring an additional 851,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,674,701,000 after acquiring an additional 367,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,808,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $982,090,000 after buying an additional 365,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.38.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $3.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $481.52. 3,135,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,481. The company has a market cap of $448.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $489.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $498.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.