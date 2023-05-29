Wintrust Investments LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 45,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Alken Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 457,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 121,209 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $104.97. The stock had a trading volume of 12,370,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,261,881. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $424.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.