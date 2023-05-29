Wintrust Investments LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,628 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on WBA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $30.01. 7,269,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,910,229. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

