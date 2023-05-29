Wintrust Investments LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Wintrust Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,721 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $588,789,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,547,000 after buying an additional 2,752,648 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $138,794,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Schlumberger by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after buying an additional 2,271,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,703,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,147 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.48. 12,290,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,690,801. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

