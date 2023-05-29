Wintrust Investments LLC Boosts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 363.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,821 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.8% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 358,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 158,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,693,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.93. 3,081,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,998. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.96. The company has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $214.48 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.