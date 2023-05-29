Wintrust Investments LLC Acquires 601 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Stock Up 4.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

ACN stock traded up $11.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $303.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,578,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,925. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $322.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

Get Rating

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

