Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Down 14.4% in May

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Willow Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CANSF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,197. Willow Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

About Willow Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Canada and The Rest of the World, and Unites States geographical segments.

