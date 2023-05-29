Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Short Interest Down 14.4% in May

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Willow Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of CANSF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,197. Willow Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.
About Willow Biosciences
