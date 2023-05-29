WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $23.62 million and $234,200.62 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.86 or 0.00324320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012486 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018218 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000738 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000587 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003642 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.