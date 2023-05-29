Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$9.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.47. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$7.70 and a one year high of C$12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,660 shares of company stock valued at $178,651. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

WCP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.91.

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

