Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Whitecap Resources Stock Performance
Shares of WCP stock opened at C$9.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.47. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$7.70 and a one year high of C$12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources
In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 17,660 shares of company stock valued at $178,651. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Whitecap Resources Company Profile
Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.