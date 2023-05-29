Westaim (CVE:WED) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.30

Shares of The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.31.

Westaim Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$466.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a current ratio of 39.00.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.49 million for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 91.36% and a return on equity of 26.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Westaim Co. will post 1.0125 EPS for the current year.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

