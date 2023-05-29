Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Purchased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Werner Enterprises accounts for about 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,351,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,636,000 after buying an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,841,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,661,000 after buying an additional 34,534 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,243,000 after buying an additional 86,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,667,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,306,000 after buying an additional 44,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WERN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.28.

NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,787. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $832.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 14.99%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

