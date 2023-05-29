Wells Fargo & Company Trims Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price to $350.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $622.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $548.71.
Shares of ULTA stock opened at $420.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $520.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.51. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $360.58 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31.
In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
