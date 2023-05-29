Wells Fargo & Company Trims Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Target Price to $250.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BURL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.76.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $159.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.46. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 43.49%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

