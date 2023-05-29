Wells Fargo & Company Trims Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Target Price to $250.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BURL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.76.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $159.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.46. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $106.47 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 43.49%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

