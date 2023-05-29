Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $500.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $425.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.49. The stock has a market cap of $404.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $283.11 and a 12 month high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,914,337,782.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,473,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,914,337,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock worth $497,320,473. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.