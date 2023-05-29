Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on W. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wayfair from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $261,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 55,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,442 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $55,675.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,026.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $261,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,880. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after buying an additional 132,647 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Wayfair by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,862,000 after acquiring an additional 100,946 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 12.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,522,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,107,000 after buying an additional 273,400 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of W opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -9.02 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

