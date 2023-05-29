WAX (WAXP) Hits Market Capitalization of $183.65 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0555 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $183.65 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,989,404,217 coins and its circulating supply is 3,309,522,176 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,988,913,393.647623 with 3,309,209,299.2879057 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05458662 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $946,538.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

