Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,805 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 21.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after acquiring an additional 461,425 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 361.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 325,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,077,000 after acquiring an additional 255,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,069,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,613,000 after acquiring an additional 249,154 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.28. 1,041,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,776. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

