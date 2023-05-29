WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:WLGS)

WANG & LEE GROUP’s (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, May 30th. WANG & LEE GROUP had issued 1,600,000 shares in its public offering on April 20th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

WANG & LEE GROUP Price Performance

Shares of WLGS opened at $1.46 on Monday. WANG & LEE GROUP has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $5.90.

Get WANG & LEE GROUP alerts:

About WANG & LEE GROUP

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

WANG & LEE GROUP Inc is a construction prime and subcontractor engaging in the installation of Electrical & Mechanical Systems, which includes low voltage electrical system, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning system, fire service system, water supply and sewage disposal system installation and fitting out for the public and private sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for WANG & LEE GROUP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WANG & LEE GROUP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.