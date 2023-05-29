Wanchain (WAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $764,701.68

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $42.00 million and approximately $764,701.68 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00052192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00038778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017562 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000939 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,595,612 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

