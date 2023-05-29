VRES (VRS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $70.25 Million

VRES (VRS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, VRES has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. VRES has a market cap of $70.25 million and $3,606.25 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00025997 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019309 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017554 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001094 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,721.30 or 1.00037160 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000094 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRS is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.02602925 USD and is up 12.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,677.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

