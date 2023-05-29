Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,300 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 828,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.58.

Get Visteon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visteon

In other news, SVP Kristin Trecker sold 2,050 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $325,970.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,416.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visteon

Visteon Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VC traded up $3.43 on Friday, hitting $138.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,362. Visteon has a 12-month low of $94.71 and a 12-month high of $171.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.98 and a 200-day moving average of $149.25.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.30 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visteon will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.