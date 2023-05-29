Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Now Covered by Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $352.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $329.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $329.68 and a 200-day moving average of $311.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $243.17 and a 1-year high of $354.46.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total value of $604,705.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,045 shares in the company, valued at $16,231,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,902 shares of company stock valued at $18,939,902. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,243,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,308,875,000 after purchasing an additional 105,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,132,336 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,118,657,000 after buying an additional 293,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,294,791 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,559,834,000 after buying an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,368,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

