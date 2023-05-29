Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0836 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $5.59 million and approximately $123,104.95 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0836 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,591.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.73 or 0.00328832 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00012839 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.61 or 0.00556732 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00066319 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.82 or 0.00416151 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,857,872 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.