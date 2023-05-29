Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 951,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,522,000 after acquiring an additional 193,390 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,735,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 97,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 215,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,187,000 after purchasing an additional 27,248 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $135.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,361,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,304. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.37. The company has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

