Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Trimmed by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,086,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 5.8% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,696,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.76. 2,361,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,304. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.78 and a 200 day moving average of $140.37. The company has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

