Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,024 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $55.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,500,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,250. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

