Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $751,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116,479 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $102.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day moving average is $107.54. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

