Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VALE. Citigroup lowered shares of Vale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vale from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.
Vale Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of Vale stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $19.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Vale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Vale by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
