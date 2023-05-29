Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VALE. Citigroup lowered shares of Vale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vale from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Vale Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Vale stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Vale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Vale by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

