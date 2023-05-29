V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $20.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VFC. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded V.F. from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded V.F. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.42.

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE:VFC opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.45. V.F. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $51.40.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in V.F. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 62,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Stories

