Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

URBN has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $32.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,189 shares of company stock worth $1,813,413 in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,104 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $39,144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 165.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,236,000 after buying an additional 1,083,423 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,043,000 after buying an additional 858,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 16.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,807,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,124,000 after acquiring an additional 830,302 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

