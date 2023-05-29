United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.1% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,135,017,000 after buying an additional 148,213 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,565,000 after purchasing an additional 63,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE UPS traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.57. 2,292,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,278. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $147.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

