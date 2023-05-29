United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Short Interest Update

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the April 30th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 856,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lacy I. Rice III acquired 10,000 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,871.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,650 shares of company stock worth $312,804. 4.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

United Bankshares Trading Up 1.8 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in United Bankshares by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 446,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.02. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.72.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $362.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

