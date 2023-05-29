United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several research firms recently commented on UBSI. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Friday, April 28th.

United Bankshares Stock Up 1.8 %

UBSI stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $362.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Bankshares

In related news, Director Lacy I. Rice III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,261 shares in the company, valued at $978,871.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,650 shares of company stock worth $312,804. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $39,811,200,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

