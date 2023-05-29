UMA One Day Volume Reaches $6.92 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One UMA token can now be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00007302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $146.22 million and $6.92 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 113,686,934 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,290,773 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

