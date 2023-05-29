UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Short Interest Down 23.5% in May

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 150,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UFPT. StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:UFPT traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.25. 50,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,704. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.78. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $157.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.36%.

In other news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 4,200 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,056 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $316,562.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,746.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 4,200 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,758 shares of company stock valued at $3,557,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in UFP Technologies by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Further Reading

