U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $5.11.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 32,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

