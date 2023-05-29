U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $5.11.
U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
