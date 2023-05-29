Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Trustmark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Trustmark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.17.

TRMK stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.27.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, with a total value of $42,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,289.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Trustmark by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

