Truist Financial Trims Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Target Price to $26.00

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $23.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $30.14.

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.91 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at $811,508.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

