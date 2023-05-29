TrueUSD (TUSD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.81 Billion

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003562 BTC on exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.05 billion and approximately $1.81 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,029,653,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,054,448,021 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

