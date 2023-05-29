TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Short Interest Update

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TransAct Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

TransAct Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.24. 11,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,763. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TACT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,112,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 410,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 259,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 93.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51,110 shares during the period. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

Further Reading

