ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Update

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the April 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 391,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Performance

TBLT stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,691. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. ToughBuilt Industries has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $9.59.

Institutional Trading of ToughBuilt Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 33,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 85,843 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 63,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

