Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$95.00 at Cormark

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TD. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$93.54.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE TD opened at C$78.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$143.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$76.40 and a twelve month high of C$97.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$81.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$86.25.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.16 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.12 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 31.78%. Research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.7335456 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Insider Transactions at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

