Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.81 billion-$19.81 billion.

Toray Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS TRYIY opened at $10.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. Toray Industries has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

