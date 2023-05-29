Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.36-$0.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.81 billion-$19.81 billion.
Toray Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS TRYIY opened at $10.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. Toray Industries has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $12.65.
About Toray Industries
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toray Industries (TRYIY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.