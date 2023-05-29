TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on May 29th, 2023

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the April 30th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOMZ. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100,813 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Down 6.0 %

TOMZ stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.51. 87,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,145. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $10.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.12.

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

(Get Rating)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following divisions: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.