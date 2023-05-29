TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the April 30th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOMZ. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100,813 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Down 6.0 %

TOMZ stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.51. 87,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,145. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $10.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.12.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:TOMZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following divisions: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, MD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.