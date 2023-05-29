Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $76.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

NYSE TOL opened at $68.04 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.70%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,284 shares in the company, valued at $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,019,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,838,000 after acquiring an additional 78,109 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

