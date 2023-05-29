Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
TTNP remained flat at $0.75 during trading on Friday. 20,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,269. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.59.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, proNeura. Its lead product is probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
