Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TTNP remained flat at $0.75 during trading on Friday. 20,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,269. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTNP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, proNeura. Its lead product is probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

